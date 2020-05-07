MOVIES

Shivin Narang Returns Home After Undergoing Surgery, Thanks Hospital Staff

Shivin Narang had to undergo surgery on his left hand and has been discharged from the hospital now.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
It was earlier reported that TV actor Shivin Narang had to be rushed to a hospital in Andheri, Mumbai after he fell on a glass table at his residence. The actor had lost a lot of blood and had to undergo surgery for the same.

Now, Shivin has returned home and posted pictures on social media of his heavily bandaged hand. One of the pics shared was from inside the room where he was admitted and kept before and after surgery. In another pic, Shivin is seen outside the hospital as he prepares to head back home.

Recounting the time he got injured, Shivin wrote on social media, "All is well. For all my frnds, family n loved ones I’m back home 😇 Thankuu fr all your prayers & blessings 🙏❤️ unfortunately met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery. Thankuu to the doctors and healthcare staff of @kokilabenhospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario. I remember one of the hospital staff saying ‘Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega' (sic)."

