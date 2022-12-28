Shivin Narang Shares Heartbreaking Pic from Tunisha Sharma's Funeral, Says 'Will Miss You Tunnu'

The last rites of Tunisha Sharma were held on Tuesday in Mumbai. Many of her acquaintances arrived at the funeral to pay their last respects. Tunisha’s Internet Wala Love co-star Shivin Narang also attended the funeral. The actor, who shared a close relationship with Tunisha, broke down during her cremation.

Later, he posted a photo from the cremation grounds on his Instagram stories. “We will miss you Tunnu. Take care," he wrote.

The death of Tunisha Sharma has been a huge shock to the television industry. Shivin had a special relationship with both Tunisha and her mother. He was taken aback by the news and told India Today, “I cannot speak. I am too shocked to say anything. This is so shocking and unbelievable."

Tunisha Sharma was set to reunite with Shivin. The duo was supposed to work together for a music video that was to be shot around Christmas 2022. Unfortunately, Tunisha passed away on December 24.

Several heartbreaking images of Tunisha’s family surfaced on social media. Tunisha’s mother fainted during the cremation ceremony and was rushed home. Shivin stood by the family’s side through their difficult time. Apart from Shivin, Sheezan’s sister and mother also attended the funeral. Kanwar Dhillon, Reem Sameer, Avneet Kaur, Abhishek Nigam and Sidharth Nigam were also in attendance.

Tunisha Sharma was reportedly found hanging on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul on December 24. According to police, the 20-year-old actress went to the restroom of the sets and did not return for an extended period of time. Reportedly, she was found hanging. No suicide note was discovered. As per the post-mortem report, the actress died of suffocation.

