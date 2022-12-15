Shivraj Kumar Visits Siddharoodha Mutt Temple in Hubli Before the Release of Vedha

Century actor Shivraj Kumar recently visited the Siddharoodha Mutt temple in Hubli. Ahead of the release of his 125th film Vedha, the actor and his wife had darshan and offered a special pooja for the success of his upcoming Kannada film Vedha.

The couple meditated near Siddharuda’s Gauge for nearly 10 minutes and sought the blessings of Hubli Siddharoodha Mata.

Shivraj Kumar aka Shivanna also attended the pre-release event of his film, which was organised in Hubli. During the event, he also shared his views about entering politics. During the press conference, the actor first spoke about his film Vedha. He described Vedha as scripture. He then went on to answer the questions about joining politics.

Shivraj Kumar said, “He will not join politics and neither his wife Geetha Shivraj Kumar will be contesting in the election”. He further told the media that he would indulge in social service and love to serve the people of society.

The actor also praised Rishab Shetty’s Kantara and Prashanth Neel’s KGF. The films were a huge hit at the box office. He shared how happy he feels to see Kannada movies making a remarkable presence at the Pan India level.

Informing the media about his film, the actress confirmed that the movie will be released in Telugu and Tamil language.

Directed by Harsha, the film will hit the theatres on December 23 this year. The film Vedha also marks his first film venture bankrolled by Shivarajkumar’s home banner. Touted as a period-action film, Vedha is reportedly set against the backdrop of a rural village.

Besides featuring Shivraj Kumar, Ganavi Laxman, and Veena Ponnappa in lead roles, the film will also star Swetha Changappa and Umashree in key roles.

Shivraj Kumar has acted in several films including Tagaru, Om, Mufti, James, Srikanta, The Villain, Vajrakaya, Nammoora Mandara Hoove, Captain Miller, and Bhajrangi 2, to name a few. He will soon join the shoot of the upcoming action comedy film Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here