Shilpa Shetty recently revealed that she refused to endorse Ayurvedic slimming pills for weight loss that would have fetched her close to Rs 10 crore in profit. While fans could not help but heap praise on the actress for turning down the offer, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also lauded Shetty for refusing the deal.

Talking about the matter, Shetty told a tabloid (via), "I can't sell something that I don't believe in. Slimming pills and fad diets can be tempting since they promise instant results, but nothing beats the sense of pride of being committed to your routine and eating right. A lifestyle modification works so much better in the long term."

On hearing the news, Chouhan shared a tweet claiming that Shetty's move was praiseworthy and congratulated her for the same. He wrote, "Celebrities have a responsibility towards the society which actress @TheShilpaShetty has done very well. She declined to offer Rs 10 crore for the slim pills ad only because she did not trust the product's results. This is her laudable move."

See Chouhan's tweets praising Shetty here:

समाज के प्रति सेलिब्रिटी की भी जिम्मेदारी होती है, जिसे अभिनेत्री @TheShilpaShetty ने बखूबी निभाया। उन्होंने स्लिम पिल्स के विज्ञापन के 10 करोड़ के ऑफर को केवल इसलिए मना कर दिया,क्योंकि उन्हें प्रोडक्ट के परिणाम पर भरोसा नहीं था। यह उनका प्रशंसनीय कदम है। मैं अभिनंदन करता हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 18, 2019

मैं देश और प्रदेश के अन्य सभी सेलिब्रिटी से आग्रह करता हूं कि वह भी ऐसे उत्पाद का विज्ञापन न करें, जिनके परिणाम पर उनको भरोसा नहीं है। प्रोडक्ट के दावे सही नहीं हैं,तो केवल बिक्री बढ़वाने के लिए भ्रामक विज्ञापन न करें। इस तरह का फैसला सभी सेलिब्रिटी करेंगे, तो समाज का भला होगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 18, 2019

Shetty has always been a proponent of healthy lifestyle and spreads the message through inspirational Instagram posts every now and then. Her commitment towards Yoga as a way of life has also been appreciated by many.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.