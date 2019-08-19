Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds Shilpa Shetty for Refusing to Endorse Slimming Pills

Shilpa Shetty recently revealed that she turned down an offer for endorsing 'slimming pills'. Her move was praised by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

News18.com

Updated:August 19, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds Shilpa Shetty for Refusing to Endorse Slimming Pills
Image of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shilpa Shetty, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Shilpa Shetty recently revealed that she refused to endorse Ayurvedic slimming pills for weight loss that would have fetched her close to Rs 10 crore in profit. While fans could not help but heap praise on the actress for turning down the offer, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also lauded Shetty for refusing the deal.

Talking about the matter, Shetty told a tabloid (via), "I can't sell something that I don't believe in. Slimming pills and fad diets can be tempting since they promise instant results, but nothing beats the sense of pride of being committed to your routine and eating right. A lifestyle modification works so much better in the long term."

On hearing the news, Chouhan shared a tweet claiming that Shetty's move was praiseworthy and congratulated her for the same. He wrote, "Celebrities have a responsibility towards the society which actress @TheShilpaShetty has done very well. She declined to offer Rs 10 crore for the slim pills ad only because she did not trust the product's results. This is her laudable move."

See Chouhan's tweets praising Shetty here:

Shetty has always been a proponent of healthy lifestyle and spreads the message through inspirational Instagram posts every now and then. Her commitment towards Yoga as a way of life has also been appreciated by many.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

