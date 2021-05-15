ShivShakti Sachdev Finds Nothing to Wear For Birthday, Tucks Bouquet of Flowers Into Denims

Actress ShivShakti Sachdev can’t keep calm as it’s her birthday month. The actress will turn a year older on May 21. ShivShakti, on a fine Saturday afternoon, shared a fun picture on her Instagram page. The actress chose to tuck a bunch of flowers into her denims instead of a top. She completed her look for the day with a Cuban necklace and a beautiful smile.

In the caption of the post, the actress wrote that one gets such quirky ideas when they don’t have any new clothes to wear on their birthday. ShivShakti’s friends from the industry, including actors Mahima Makwana and Mitali Nag, also appreciated her OOTD. Since being shared on the photo-sharing app, the post has received more than 18, 000 likes.

Earlier in the day, ShivShakti shared a montage featuring herself in different clothes. Along with it, she announced that the countdown for her birthday has begun.

On the occasion of Eid -ul-Fitr 2021, ShivShakti extended her warmest wishes to the Insta fam. The actress uploaded a video striking various poses. In one of the frames, we got a glimpse of her Eid special outfit. Later in the clip, ShivShakti was joined by her furry friend. For the background music, she picked the track Yoon Shabnami from the film Saawariya, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam K Ahuja in lead roles.

ShivShakti started her acting career as a child actor. She gained popularity from the show Sabki Laadli Bebo in which she played the role of Bebo. The daily soap aired on Star Plus from 2009 to 2011. She has also played important roles in serials like Afsar Bitiya and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

