Shoaib Ibrahim Bids A Teary ‘Bidaai’ To Sister Saba Ibrahim; Watch Video

Saba Ibrahim, who is a popular fashion influencer and sister of TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim, recently got married. Saba tied the knot with Khalid after dating for the past six-and-a-half years. Pictures and videos from their wedding ceremonies are going viral on the internet. Haldi to mehendi ceremony, everything from the pre-wedding rituals to the Nikah was spectacular.

In the latest video shared by Saba, she can be seen in a heavy-work white Anarkali suit paired with gold jewellery. She paired her outfit with golden dupatta, which added more beauty to her entire look. On the other hand, Khalid, the groom, opted for an ivory sherwani. Saba’s caption on the post read, “Sapne sach hote hain .. Alhamdulillah and ma shaAllah for everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SABA SITARA IBRAHIM (صباء) (@saba_ka_jahaan)

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Videos from the ceremony also show Shoaib and his wife Dipika Kakar bidding a teary farewell to Saba. Soon after the post got public, users started to pour in lovely wishes. One of the users remarked, “Mashallah congratulations on your new life may Allah bless you and your sunny with lots of happiness” while another commented, “This is beautiful bhot mubarak allah hmsha khush rakhe (This is beautiful. Congratulations. May Allah always keep you happy).”

On November 5, Shoaib posted an adorable video from Saba’s haldi ceremony. He can be seen walking down his sister to her haldi barat venue in the video. He even dances on the way. In the caption, he writes, “Koi gham na tumhare paas aaye bas yahi dua hai.”

Below is the last picture from the wedding on Shoaib’s Instagram. The actor kisses his sister on the forehead as she leaves for her in-law’s place. Fans commented on the picture saying “Best brother in the world.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shoaib is currently playing the lead role in Star Bharat’s Ajooni.

Read all the Latest Movies News here