Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar Get Romantic During Coronavirus Lockdown and Fans are in Awe

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most romantic TV star couples. The two often engage in major display of affection for each other on social media. The couple is using the coronavirus lockdown period to share some cute and romantic pictures of each other as they spend quality time at home.

The two have been sharing pictures and videos on their social media account, treating their fans to their much-loved chemistry. One of the posts is of the tea-loving duo in a video of themselves getting romantic over a cup of chai. In another video, posted by Dipika on her Instagram stories, we see Shoaib making tea for his wife late at night.

Their fan clubs have been taking the videos from their Instagram stories and sharing them with enthusiasm.

The couple's mushy videos and Bollywood song tributes are quite popular on Instagram and Tiktok.

Shoaib and Dipika started dating after starring together in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The couple got married two years back, on February 27, 2018.

Follow @News18Movies for more