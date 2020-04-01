MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar Get Romantic During Coronavirus Lockdown and Fans are in Awe

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

TV couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have upped their PDA quotient on social media during coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
Share this:

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most romantic TV star couples. The two often engage in major display of affection for each other on social media. The couple is using the coronavirus lockdown period to share some cute and romantic pictures of each other as they spend quality time at home.

The two have been sharing pictures and videos on their social media account, treating their fans to their much-loved chemistry. One of the posts is of the tea-loving duo in a video of themselves getting romantic over a cup of chai. In another video, posted by Dipika on her Instagram stories, we see Shoaib making tea for his wife late at night.

Their fan clubs have been taking the videos from their Instagram stories and sharing them with enthusiasm.

The couple's mushy videos and Bollywood song tributes are quite popular on Instagram and Tiktok.

Shoaib and Dipika started dating after starring together in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The couple got married two years back, on February 27, 2018.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story