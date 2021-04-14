Shoaib Ibrahim Elated as Dipika Kakar Returns Home Post Sasural Simar Ka Shoot

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim took to Instagram story to share a picture of himself with his wife, actress Dipika Kakar. “And she is back,” he captioned the cute picture. Dipika was busy shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2 away from Mumbai.

Shoaib, who was missing his wife, had earlier posted a video of hers from her shoot location. “Miss you madam @ms.dipika,” he had written alongside the video on Instagram. The actress took to the comments section of the post and dropped, “meri smile me kuch kami hai na… aap jo nahi ho @shoaib2087 miss u zyaadaaa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

The actress also shared a picture of hers in a floral sky blue sari from the shoot location, as she enjoyed her time at the beautiful place. She captioned the picture, “Loving the freshness around me!!! Just Beautifullllllll Place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of the popular daily show, became friends and eventually fell in love. After Dipika’s troubled marriage with her ex-husband ended in January 2015 in a bitter divorce, dating rumours of Dipika and Shoaib started doing the rounds.

After Shoaib’s exit from the show, the two realized that they have true feelings for each other. Their fans get a glimpse of their adorable bond through their social media handles, vlogs and YouTube videos.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here