Shoaib Ibrahim On Being Asked If Dipika Kakar Gives Equal Time to Her Parents And In-Laws: Proud Of the Balance She Maintains

Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, where the actor was asked about his wife, actress Dipika Kakar. As Dipika is mostly seen spending time with her in-laws, the actor was asked if she gives equal time to her parents.

Shoaib, who is often questioned about his wife and her faith, lauded Dipika’s balancing skills and replied, "I am proud of the balance that she maintains."

Apart from this, the Sasural Simar Ka actor was also asked about the increasing numbers of depression and anxiety among actors. To which, he replied, "Why only actors? There is struggle in every field and one has to witness failure too, which brings along frustration, anxiety and depression. We have to fight it in our ways to win over our loss. As it's said, 'there’s a light at the end of the tunnel'."

Further the actor was asked about the best casting director to approach for work when you have skills. Shoaib replied, "Every casting director is good at their work. What you have to look for is the opportunity to fit in the character that they are asking for."

Shoaib and Dipika met on the set of their show Sasural Simar Ka, where the two played lead roles opposite each other.