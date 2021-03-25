Shoaib Ibrahim Shares His Mother's Adorable Reaction to 'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Promo

TV actress Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim recently surprised her fans by dropping a teaser of the popular show Sasura Simar Ka season 2. While the promo has left her fans stunned, Dipika’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a clip of his mother sharing her excitement about the same. The actor who played the character of Prem in SSK, recently hosted a question-answer session on Instagram for the queries of his fans.

During the session, someone asked him about his mother and family’s reaction to Simar’s promo. Replying to the same, Shoaib shared a short clip where his mother can be seen saying that she liked the promo and is very happy to see Dipika back on TV as Simar.

A user also asked Shoaib about his favourite character of Dipika to which he replied ‘Simar.’

SSK has entertained the audience for more than six years and now the makers are coming up with season 2 with its lead character Simar. A couple of days ago, Dipika shared the teaser on Instagram handle where she can be seen greeting the audience with ‘Jai Mata Di’ and saying that she is coming back with someone new. However, she did not reveal the name of the character. Sharing the clip, Dipika wrote that Simar is a part of her that has always been alive in her for all these years and today she is ready once again to make her way to audiences’ hearts.

Dipika was last seen in Star Plus’ Kahan Hum Kahan Tum alongside Karan Grover. Her chemistry with Karan received immense love from the audience. However, the show ended in 2020. Now after almost a year, Dipika is all set to rule her fans’ heart once again. Taking about the same, she told TOI, “I was in a mood to take a break and had turned down a couple of shows in the last six months. But then I got a call for Sasural… That show has made me what I am today.”