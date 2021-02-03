Shoaib Ibrahim's Befitting Reply to Troll Who Called His Wife Dipika Kakkar's Smile 'Fake'

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. During the session, a user told him that his wife, actress Dipika Kakkar's smile is "fake".

Shoaib gave the user a befitting reply for calling his wife's smile "fake". He said, "I am sure aapki achchi hogi!!! Jo apne paas hai usko appreciate kariye aur us cheez ke liye grateful rahiye sukuun milega, Naki kisi aur mai khamiyaan dhundne mai efforts zaya kijeye. BTW just to let you know jaan nisar meri uski smile pe."

Shoaib and Dipika met on the set of their show Sasural Simar Ka, where the two played lead roles opposite each other.

Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum along with Karan Grover. The last episode was aired in March, 2020. On the other hand, Shoaib last featured in Ishq Mein Marjawan. The show had Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the couple will soon be seen together in a music video titled Yaar Dua, after eight years. The song will release on February 5. They have shared some glimpses from the song on social media, where the duo can be seen dressed in traditional attires.

Shoaib captioned the still from the song, "Ishq di jab lag jaye hawa #yaardua ❤️".