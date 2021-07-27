Shoaib Ibrahim's Father's Left Side is Paralysed After Brain Stroke

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s father has suffered a brain stroke and is currently hospitalised and receiving treatment for the same. Shoaib took to social media recently and shared heath update about his father. He said that his father is in the ICU and will remain there for 2-3 days. He stressed that doctors said they should not worry about this medical episode.

“The next 72 hours after brain stroke are critical. Patients with such conditions are kept under observation in the ICU so probably he will be there tomorrow and day after as well. My dad has a clot in his brain and it is a small one but the place where it has formed is an issue of concern. His left side is paralysed. There is also issue in his speech. I’m unable to meet him since he is the ICU and we are not allowed there. I am there with him in the hospital. I meet him twice in a day, once in the morning and then in the evening. Please keep us in your prayers," Shoaib said in some videos shared in his Instagram stories.

