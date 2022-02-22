Shobana To Play Pivotal Role in Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Film

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film tentatively titled SSMB28 was launched on February 3 in Hyderabad. The project marks the second collaboration of Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu. The duo had earlier worked together for Maharshi, which became one of the biggest hits in their career. The film is helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas.

Recently, rumours are floating around that Pooja will be playing the lead role of a senior Tollywood actress in the film. The yet-to-be-titled project also marks Mahesh’s third film with Trivikram. The actor-director duo had previously collaborated for Athadu and Khaleja.

The upcoming venture will be screened at the Pan India level. The fans of Mahesh Babu have huge expectations from the film. Moreover, it is rumored that Sai Pallavi is in talks with the makers to play the role of Mahesh’s sister.

The cast and crew of the film will resume the regular shoot from April. The makers are planning to release the film on Sankranthi 2023. Thaman S will compose the music.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Mohan Babu will be acting in director Krishna’s upcoming venture. The film will star Mahesh Babu and Mohan Babu together. If Mohan Babu’s role in this movie is confirmed, then after almost 33 years, the actors will be seen sharing the same screen space.

Moreover, it is reported that senior actress Shobana, is also going to play another important role. She will be playing the female lead opposite Mohan Babu. The duo had previously worked together in films like Alludugaru, Rowdy Gaari Pellam, Alludu Diddina Kapuram, Game, and Praja Pratinidhi. An official statement on the matter is yet to be released.

Speaking of Mahesh Babu’s work, the actor is busy with Parasuram Petla’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. With Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, the film is scheduled for release on May 12. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has also signed on the dotted lines for an adventure drama directed by SS Rajamouli.

