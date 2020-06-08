Shobha De Receives Backlash for Posting Wrong Pic of Chiranjeevi Sarja in Condolence Post

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, 39, passed away on June 7. Several celebrities across the country mourned his loss and poured their heartfelt condolences on social media.

Novelist Shobhaa De also took to Twitter to express grief over his death. Her message though was met with severe backlash as the picture posted by her was that of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela and not Chiranjeevi Sarja. However, she deleted the tweet a few minutes later. In the now-deleted tweet, Shobhaa De wrote, ''One more shining star…gone! Just like that…what a tragic loss! Condolences to the bereaved family members.''

The slip-up did not go down well with users of the micro-blogging site who condemned and trolled the columnist.

A user commented, “Dear Bollywood Celebrities/WHATEVER, if you don't know our actors, then please don't tweet. Simple!!!!!!! A simple Google search goes a long way in covering your stupidity.”

Another demanded an apology saying, “She must apologise”. “So she's tweeting RIP about someone she doesn't even know. She even tagged the Kannada actor correctly but chiranjeevi pic,” wrote a third.

this post is regarding this tweet. pic.twitter.com/GlIaSrh9wq — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) June 7, 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja died on Sunday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest. On the night of June 6, the actor was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital after complaining of chest pain.

He appeared in over 22 films in his career. Chiranjeevi’s most notable works include Vayuputra, Chirru, Dandam Dashagunam, Ajith, Ram-Leela, Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha and Varadhanayaka. He is survived by wife Meghana Raj, whom he married in May 2018.

