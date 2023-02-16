In a shocking turn of events, a fan of Aditya Roy Kapur forcefully tried to kiss him after he obliged to take a picture with her. In a video shared by a paparazzo, a woman joined a few other fans to take pictures with The Night Manager star. After the picture was taken, she forcefully tried to kiss the actor on his cheek. While Aditya managed to pull away, she attempted to kiss him again.

Aditya gracefully managed the situation, slowly distancing himself from her but she refused to let go. She eventually kiss his hand before he left the spot. While Aditya hid his discomfort behind a smile, social media users called out the woman.

Taking to the comments section and accused of harassment. “Oh god! This kind of harassment is not right! What is wrong with people? Even I like him but I won’t forcefully try to kiss him, that’s pure harassment!" a social media user wrote. “Hello Lady, Covid is not completely over yet," added another. “If a man did the same , the post would be different," a third user pointed out. “This is too much,what is wrong with women why so damn crazy," a comment read.

Aditya was likely returning from the special screening of his upcoming series The Night Manager. The series marks its debut in the OTT space. An adaptation of a British series of the same name, The Night Manager also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. The series is set to release on Friday.

The series, created and directed by Sandeep Modi is bankrolled by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. Anil Kapoor will play a weapons dealer who poses as a business tycoon in the series, while Aditya will play the night manager of a luxury hotel and a former soldier. The show’s filming was completed in September of last year.

