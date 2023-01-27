Shocking! Annoyed Ranbir Kapoor Throws Fan's Phone, Here's What Happened

A new video of Ranbir Kapoor has surfaced online showing the actor getting annoyed by a fan’s phone. Shared by a popular paparazzo on Instagram, the video features the Animal actor posing for pictures when a fan requested him for a selfie. The actor, dressed in blue denim and a white tee topped with a green jacket, was seen obliging to a fan request for a selfie.

The fan first took a few pictures but it seemed that the pictures did not come out well. The fan attempted to take pictures again and he was not satisfied. When he tried to make a third attempt, Ranbir got annoyed and snatched away his phone, only to throw it away.

While the moment was shocking, a few fans believe that a video is an act for an upcoming ad. “Looks like an Ad!" a comment read. “It’s a phone commercial come on guys Everything is not sensational," added another. “Publicity Stunt, sab fake scripted," a third comment read.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently shooting for Animal in New Delhi. The actor will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. On Thursday, the actors took a break from the shoot and went to watch Pathaan. The actress took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the team from Pathaan’s viewing party. She also shared a short review praising Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham.

Besides Animal, Ranbir is also preparing for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor’s first film after the Covid-19 pandemic and her first film with Ranbir Kapoor. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar will also be Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the romantic-comedy genre a decade after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The Luv Ranjan directorial will release on Holi, March 8.

