Actress Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly making her Telugu film industry debut with Jr NTR. The actress is allegedly playing a crucial part in the RRR actor’s upcoming film which will be helmed by Koratala Siva. While the actress is yet to react to the reports, a new report has claimed that Janhvi Kapoor is charging a massive fee. The cost is a little less than Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s reported fee.

According to India Today, Janhvi Kapoor is allegedly charging Rs 4 crore for the Jr NTR film. The fee is almost at par with senior Telugu actresses. It has been reported that Samantha charges Rs 5 crore for a film. Even though the project is Janhvi’s first Telugu film, she is still a popular name, thus the remuneration is at par with the leading actresses in the Telugu industry.

The news about the actress joining the film, dubbed as Jr NTR 30, was reported earlier this month. “NTR 30 team has been in conversation with multiple actresses over the last 6 months and have finally found their female lead in Janhvi Kapoor. The Kortala Siva directorial will mark the debut for Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu Film Industry, though the film is being mounted as a proper Pan India film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the announcement will happen soon via a photoshoot with Janhvi and Jr. NTR.

NTR 30 is expected to go on floors by the end of February and is eyeing an April 2024 release. It marks the return of Jr. NTR to the big screen 2 years after RRR and is among the most awaited films in the Telugu Film Industry. “Apart from Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, a big star-cast will come on board the film from across industries making it a proper Pan India affair,” the source added.

