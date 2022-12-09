Shocking! Jinni Leaves NMIXX, Terminates Contract With JYP Ent; K-Pop Group To Disband?

In a shocking turn of events, NMIXX member Jinni left the K-pop group and terminated her contract with JYP Entertainment. The news was confirmed by the agency in a statement to the press. The reason for her exited is cited as ‘personal circumstances’. While her exit has come as a shock to fans, the agency announced that the band will continue to function sans her.

“Jinni, who has been a member of NMIXX up until now, will be leaving the group due to personal circumstances, and her exclusive contract has been terminated. We apologize for giving many fans cause for concern with this sudden news," the statement read, as reported by Soompi.

“As a result, we are letting you know that NMIXX will be carrying out all of their future scheduled activities as a six-member group. We ask that you give lots of encouragement to Jinni, who will be walking a new path, and we also ask that NSWER [NMIXX’s fans] give their warm support to the six members who will continue to grow and race towards their dreams. Once again, we apologize to the fans who have given [NMIXX] so much support," the agency added.

Fans were heartbroken to learn about the exit. Several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

i hope jinni knows she’s incredible amazing and talented and we hope nothing more than the best for her, she’ll do amazing in whatever she decide to be or do 🙁 pic.twitter.com/6Uxuk56kLV— deni (@staynisse) December 8, 2022

Jinni trained for 6 years along with Lily, she waited for a very long time just to debut with #NMIXX and now she just left the group just like that, she deserves so much better. she's such a perfect idol, a stan attractor and you can see that she really loves & enjoy performing. pic.twitter.com/x67TjBSRiM— lucie • ǝᴉɔnl ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ (slow) (@justnmixx) December 8, 2022

JINNI LEFT NMIXX?? EVERY TIME I COME ON THIS DAMN APP… pic.twitter.com/KEK2AMg7YG— sahiba⤮IS SEEING SKZ‼️ (@jisungspov) December 8, 2022

one of the most talented well rounded idols i have ever seen jinni you will be so missed pic.twitter.com/m1AT6hMlqS— َ (@pristeens) December 8, 2022

jinni trained for 6 years and just debuted under jype only to leave less than 10 months?? something wrong with that …— ron (@imyeonnz) December 8, 2022

NMIXX made its debut in February this year. They recently performed at the MAMA 2022 Awards. The members set the stage on fire with the performances on “O.O” and “DICE”.

