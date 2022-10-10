Shocking! Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese's Hulu Series 'Devil In The White City'

Keanu Reeves is reportedly no longer a part of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Devil in the White City series. The news comes months after Hulu announced that Reeves has been roped in.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney-backed streaming platform is currently looking for a replacement actor to play the lead in the drama, which has been in various phases of development for more than ten years.

When Hulu decided to buy Devil in the White City, Reeves inked a contract to play the lead in early August.

The Devil narrative is based on Dr H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer, and Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but imaginative builder racing to make his imprint on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair. Dr. H. H. Holmes is also the creator of the famed Murder Castle, which stands in the shadow of the fairgrounds.

The project has been in the works for quite some time now, with Sam Shaw (Hulu’s Castle Rock) on board as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Along with Scorsese, DiCaprio and his Appian Way partner, Jennifer Davisson, executive produce.

Since the highly anticipated Matrix Resurrections debuted in December, Reeves has been kepping busy and has stated that he would return to the franchise if director Lana Wachowski wanted him to. Along with agreeing to a Constantine sequel, he has been promoting the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.

The series’ executive producers are Martin Scorsese, Rick Yorn, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson of Appian Way, Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, and Mark Lafferty. Sam Shaw, who will also serve as the showrunner and executive producer, is adapting the book for the big screen alongside Lila Byock. In collaboration with Paramount Television Studios, ABC Signature will produce.

