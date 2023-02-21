In a shocking turn of events, a video of Nawazudiin Siddiqui’s house help Sapna Robin Masih has surfaced on social media in which she can be seen apologising to the actor. In the new clip, she claims that whatever she alleged against Siddiqui was under pressure. She further claims that all cases against the actor, including the one filed by his wife Aaliya are false.

“Main aapka bura nahin chahti. Kyunki aap bohut acche insaan ho. Iski wajah se main aapse bohut bohut maafi chahti hoon," she says as reported by Times Now while talking about the first video in which she accused Nawazudiin of abandoning her in Dubai.

“Jo video aapne social media mein dekha uske liye sorry bolti hoon. Jo media mein dikhaya, jo madam ne kiya case main, jo bhi kiya woh ek jhoota case tha aur main nahin chahti aap pe koi bhi action aaye. Aap buss ghar wapas aa jaiye," the house help adds.

The apology video comes days after Nawazudiin Siddiqui was accused of abandoning his house help, Sapna in Dubai with no food or money. In the video that earlier surfaced online, the 20-year-old Sapna was seen breaking down as she claimed that she was left stranded in Dubai. It was shared on Twitter by Nawazuddin’s wife Aaliya’s lawyer who also claimed that the maid’s was ‘wrongful’ and added that she was not paid her salary under the pretext of visa fees.

However, earlier today, it was reported that the Bollywood actor has cleared all pending dues his maid and she is being brought back India now. “Sapna has been paid her dues by representatives of @Nawazuddin_S & she has managed to board her flight back to India. Thank you everyone for your concern," Aaliya’s lawyer Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s manager also took to Twitter and reacted to maid’s claims. Check out his Tweet here:

Ek pagal jo Ghar ka bhedi bhi hai is trying hard to spoil name and is supporting the fraud lady who accused him of #Rape last year while he was running all over to save his ass.A bogus media baaz Lawyer who was himself arrested is a part of this mandalihttps://t.co/NPVjUDlepU— Anup Shashikant Pandey (@pandeyanup1) February 21, 2023

For the unversed, all this comes at a time when Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has also been making headlines. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home.

