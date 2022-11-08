Jaw-dropping! Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Like Twins As They Hang Out Together; Watch

Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan had us double-looking when they stepped out together. The father-son duo was spotted underneath Saif’s Mumbai home on Tuesday evening and it was hard to tell who was the father and who was the son. The Adipurush actor was seen wearing a black tee with a pair of dark blue pants while Ibrahim matched a black shirt with a pair of beige pants and a hat.

The Dil Chahta Hai star was seeing off his son after spending some quality time together and made his way back home. Ibrahim looked like a spitting image of his father in the video. Watch the video and see it for yourself!

Ibrahim, who is assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, has been sporting a heavily grown bearded look lately — a look that is not common on him. The look surfaced amid rumours that he is gearing up for his acting debut. It is reported that Ibrahim is making his acting debut under the wings of Karan Johar. Rumours did the rounds earlier this year claiming that Ibrahim has signed the Hindi remake of Hridayam.

“It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim,” a source told Bollywood Hungama in May this year.

For the unversed, Hridayam is a Malayalam film and it stars Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal. If the rumors are still true, Ibrahim could be playing the lead in the Hindi film. However, Ibrahim Ali Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar are yet to confirm the rumours.

