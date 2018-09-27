'Sholay Ka Thakur': Karan Johar Mocked for Wearing This Stylish Blazer

Karan Johar, who is known for his outlandish and experimental fashion style every time he walks out of his house, recently made heads turn with his appearance at the Paris Fashion Week(PFW) Gucci Show in the fashion capital of the world. The ace film maker and the ultimate fashionista looked suave as he flaunted his black ensemble layered with a checked coat and his big black shades. But looks like his experiment has not gone down well with his social media followers. While some called his choice "confused", others even went on to an extent of calling him "Sholay Ka Thakur".Karan enjoyed the theatrical curtain raiser on the first day of PFW, brands like Gucci and Dior unveiled looks for next spring and summer at the Paris Fashion Week which closes out the season of fashion weeks following New York, London and Milan. He had also shared a picture pouting with the stylish K-pop artist Kim Jong-in, the EXO band member famously known as Kai, at the PFW 2018.