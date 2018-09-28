Sholay to Be Screened For Visually, Hearing Impaired

A special screening of Ramesh Sippy's memorable movie Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as the much-loved Jai and Veeru, will be held for the visually and hearing impaired.The film, released over four decades ago, is loved for its dramatic story about how when his family is murdered by a notorious and ruthless bandit, a former police officer enlists the services of two outlaws to capture the bandit. Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan feature in pivotal roles in the movie.An audio described version for visually impaired and that with subtitles for hearing impaired will be screened on Saturday at the Siri Fort Auditorium here. There will also be sign-language interpretation, according to organisers Saksham Trust which has support from the Directorate of Film Festivals and SAPIENT.The audio description feature, when combined with subtitles enhances the abilities of a person with visual and/or hearing impairment to experience and connect with the film the same way as a sighted person. Audio description refers to the narrative track added to a film that enables a person with visual impairment to understand the sequences that have a natural pause/no sound, according to organisers.The Saksham Trust is a not-for-profit organisation working for the education, rehabilitation and welfare for persons with print disability.