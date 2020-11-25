Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla Tries to Woo Shehnaaz Gill in New Song by Tony and Neha Kakkar

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are back again. While the duo's first music video Bhula Dunga was a heart breaking soulful song, this time around they are seen in a fun peppy song that has been shot in Punjab. Videos of Sidharth and Shehnaaz from Punjab have already gone viral and the actor also showed a glimpse of himself in the fields of Chandigarh. In the new song, sung by tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, Sidharth can be seen trying to woo Shehnaaz with his charm. There's a mention of Lady Gaga in the song as well.

Both Shehnaaz and Shehnaaz shared the song on their Instagram handle. Take a look at the song here:

Speaking about Shona Shona Sidharth says, “I have been blessed to have had a lot of projects coming my way but yes I have been selective. When Shona Shona came to me, I loved the song…its fun, its peppy and its different from what I have already done before. Its been shot in Punjab and the entire experience of being part of this one was truly wonderful.”

Music videos have been on a rise this year to which Sidharth says, “In a challenging year with the pandemic, music videos had a huge advantage during this period as people were consuming more content digitally and music truly has no language, it changes one’s mood. I am glad I have had the opportunity to shuffle between so many different genres in the same year!”