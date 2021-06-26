Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri Takes Irrfan Khan's 'Legacy Forward', Collaborates With Babil

After working with the late actor Irrfan Khan in the 2015 film Piku, director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri is all set to collaborate with the legendary actor’s son, Babil Khan. Lahiri confirmed the news on social media and shared a series of pictures that showed them immersed in work.

Giving a sneak peek of their project, he penned a heartfelt post on Instagram that read, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is?" While the exciting project is under wraps, further details will be unveiled soon.

The past year hasn’t been easy on Babil, who shared a very close bond with his father. His social media is filled with posts of the late actor and he often shares anecdotes based on his life. A few days ago, he had shared a couple of pictures of them and accompanied it with an emotional caption that read, “I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness."

Meanwhile, Babil is all set to make his debut in Anushka Sharma’s upcoming production titled Qala. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars Bulbbul actress Triptii Dimri.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here