Shoojit Sircar Denies Reports of Him Directing George Fernandes Biopic
Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut had shared his plans to make a biopic on Fernandes who passed away here on Tuesday.
File photo of George Fernandes (Image : AFP)
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says a biopic on the late trade union leader and politician George Fernandes is a very interesting project, but he won't have the time to direct it.
Following the announcement on Tuesday, Raut, who also served as the writer of the film Thackeray, a biopic on Sena founder-patriarch Bal Thackeray, told Mirror: "I seek guidance from Shoojit as he is a close friend and I'd love to have a talented director like him on board. But we're yet to finalise names."
When IANS contacted Sircar, the filmmaker, known for films like Piku, Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe, said: "A biopic on Shri George Fernandes is a very interesting project and I congratulate Mr. Sanjay Raut on taking it up."
"While I'm always available for any guidance or help that I can offer on the film, I'm currently very busy with the prep work on my next projects. Therefore, I won't have the time to direct it. I wish him and his team all the very best," he added.
Among his upcoming projects, Sircar has a biopic based on Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter Udham Singh.
