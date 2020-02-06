Shoojit Sircar Feels Military Units Should Have Women Commanders
Shoojit Sircar is known for often expressing his views on social media relating to gender-based equality and women's rights.
Shoojit Sircar is known for often expressing his views on social media relating to gender-based equality and women's rights.
Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar feels there should be women commanders in battalions or units of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force as a mark of gender equality.
Sharing his thoughts on Twitter and Instagram, he wrote: "Respected all men from Army, Airforce, and Navy .. If you really think women are equal then give her the honor and respect to command you. They are eligible and they have every right to command a battalion or unit."
View this post on Instagram
A user asked on Instagram if the filmmaker follows what he advises and if there is a pay parity for his actresses. To this, the filmmaker replied: "Yes, Deepika was paid the highest in ‘Piku'." Deepika Padukone is currently B-Town's highest-paid actress and in 2016, Big B had revealed to bollywoodlife.com: "In ‘Piku', Deepika Padukone was paid more than me. That says two things - one that she is obviously more important than me and two I have lost my price scale because I have been working for so long and maybe I am not that important now to get that kind of money." Shoojit Sircar keeps voicing his opinion about gender-based equality and women's rights. Recently he had shared a post against the taboos associated with menstruation. He had shared: "Sharada Ma during her menstruation, she used to worship God regularly... Ramakrishna told, who says menstruation is impure? Which part of your body is impure? Purity lies within the mind and soul."
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shoojit Sircar (@shoojitsircar) on
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split 2020 India Group Stage Dates Announced
- In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Inaaya at Roohi-Yash's Birthday Bash
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House During Her Absence
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Written Updates: Shehnaz-Sidharth Do a Role Reversal
- PETA Trolled for 'Encouraging' People to Not Use the Word 'Pet' for Their Furry Friends