Shoojit Sircar Feels Tourism in India Will Boom Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Shoojit Sircar Feels Tourism in India Will Boom Post COVID-19 Pandemic

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently took to Twitter to write that in his opinion, Indian tourism will boom after the Coronavirus because no one will travel overseas.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
Once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, tourism within India will boom "like never before", feels Shoojit Sircar. The filmmaker took to Twitter to express the idea and also explain his prediction.

"After all this is over, possibly this year end I have a feeling our own internal tourism will boom like never before.. no one travels out of country and desi travel will sky rocket," he tweeted.

The filmmaker feels this way because people will refrain from travelling to other countries due to fear of contracting the virus, and they will opt to spend vacations in different tourist spots across the country, which will lead to a tourim boom in India.

Netizens agreed with the filmmaker and predicted that along with tourism industry, the aviation industry, which is also experiencing a huge loss with fleets grounded, will bounce back.

Earlier in the day, Shoojit Sircar asked netiens if there is any country which has "escaped the virus" till now. While most users came up with names of several such nations, one user offered a witty reply.

The user replied: "North Korea. Everyone reporting a cough is executed."

