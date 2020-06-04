MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shoojit Sircar Remembers First Job as Assistant Director with Basu Chatterjee

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

Shoojit Sircar's career started as an assistant director with Basu Chatterjee on the sets of a Bengali serial shot in Delhi.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
Share this:

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for making middle-of-the-road films such as Rajnigandha, Chhoto Si Baat and Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, passed away at the age of 93. Shoojit Sircar remembered his first job as an assistant director with Basu Chatterjee on the sets of a Bengali TV serial shot in New Delhi.

"My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace," tweeted Shoojit, remembering his first job.

Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday morning. Various reports link the cause of his death to age-related illness.

Read: PM Narendra Modi on Basu Chatterjee's Demise: His Works are Brilliant and Sensitive

Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Chatterjee in Manzil, also tweeted his condolence:

Shoojit Sircar has made a name for himself in Hindi cinema with movies like 'Piku', 'October' and 'Vicky Donor'. He is currently awaiting the release of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starring 'Gulabo Sitabo'. The movie would see straight to digital release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"We had made the film and it was supposed to release in April. Normally when my film is ready, I have a very bad habit -- I have to serve it to the audience right then. So that was there and then this crisis (COVID-19 pandemic) came upon us," Sircar explained his decision to take the film directly to OTT.

Read: Shoojit Sircar On Digital Release Of Gulabo Sitabo: It's Better To Release Film As Soon As It's Done


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading