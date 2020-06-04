Shoojit Sircar Remembers First Job as Assistant Director with Basu Chatterjee

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for making middle-of-the-road films such as Rajnigandha, Chhoto Si Baat and Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, passed away at the age of 93. Shoojit Sircar remembered his first job as an assistant director with Basu Chatterjee on the sets of a Bengali TV serial shot in New Delhi.

"My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace," tweeted Shoojit, remembering his first job.

Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday morning. Various reports link the cause of his death to age-related illness.

Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Chatterjee in Manzil, also tweeted his condolence:

T 3552 - Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. 🙏

.. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan' — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2020

Shoojit Sircar has made a name for himself in Hindi cinema with movies like 'Piku', 'October' and 'Vicky Donor'. He is currently awaiting the release of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starring 'Gulabo Sitabo'. The movie would see straight to digital release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"We had made the film and it was supposed to release in April. Normally when my film is ready, I have a very bad habit -- I have to serve it to the audience right then. So that was there and then this crisis (COVID-19 pandemic) came upon us," Sircar explained his decision to take the film directly to OTT.

