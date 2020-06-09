Shoojit Sircar Reminded of Satyajit Ray Classic By Protest Against Racism in UK

A video showing residents of Bristol, United Kingdom, protesting against racism has reminded filmmaker Shoojit Sircar of 'Hirok Rajar Deshe', the 1980 dystopian classic by Satyajit Ray.

Sircar on Monday reacted to a news piece and a video on Twitter, which shows residents of Bristol protesting against systemic racism by insulting a bronze statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston. The protesters can be seen rolling the statue tied with a rope through the streets and then throwing it into a river. They cheer and clap as the statue falls into the water.

Reacting to the video on Twitter, Shoojit Sircar tweeted: "Arrey this is Satyajit Rays Hirok Rajar Deshe (Kingdom Of Diamonds) 1980."

Arrey this is Satyajit Rays “ Hirok Rajar Deshe” ( Kingdom Of Diamonds) 1980:)) https://t.co/0YtMwcKLYy — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 8, 2020

Sircar's tweet comes at a time when Bollywood along with the rest of the world is protesting against the murder of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA, and social media is abuzz with the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Shoojit is currently gearing up for the release of Gulabo Sitabo, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan. The film will have its global premiere on Amazon Prime.

