Shoojit Sircar Says Masaan Not Uri Got Vicky Kaushal the Part of Sardar Udham Singh

The trailer of Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal was recently released, and people praised the lead actor for his strong performance. While everyone is excited to see this film, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, director Shoojit Sircar disclosed an exciting anecdote. He stated that because he liked Vicky's performance in one film, he finalised him for the role of Sardar Udham. But interestingly he said that movie is not URI but some other flick of the actor.

Sircar and Vicky discussed their forthcoming film Sardar Udham during an event where the director stated that he discovered Vicky through his excellent performance in the 2015 film Masaan. He then went on to explain that he hasn't even seen URI- The Surgical Strick.

Speaking at India Today Conclave 2021, the director said, “I have not seen Uri. I want to thank Vicky for choosing to do Masaan, otherwise, he won’t be doing Sardar Udham. He has a little bit of Punjabi in him and I wanted that. I wanted somebody on my page. I needed somebody who can really understand the part. With Vicky, there was passion and focus."

He further stated that Vicky is a pleasant young man and that his Punjabi dialect helped him land the part of Sardar Udham Singh. Sircar remarked on the film and the historic Jallianwala Bagh massacre, "People don't really know about Sardar Udham Singh's upbringing, if he was at Jallianwala Bagh." He said that it is still unclear to people if he was actually present there. He was essentially a globetrotter, he added.

Sircar went on to say that the Jallianwala Bagh massacre had a profound impact on Udham. "I attempted to enter Sardar Udham's thoughts. What he must have carried about with him for the past 21 years, what altered him "Sircar said.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal on Sardar Udham: ‘Recreating Jallianwala Bagh Incident Was Numbing for Me’

The movie is based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter who gunned down Michael O'Dwyer, Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, and the lieutenant governor of Punjab, in order to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. Banita Sandhu, who appeared in the movie October alongside Varun Dhawan, also going to play a prominent part in the film. Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri are the producers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.