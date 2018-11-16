GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Shoojit Sircar: Shooting with Big B is Like Having a Fulfilling Conversation with a Friend

Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar have worked together in films such as Pink and Piku.

IANS

Updated:November 16, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
Shoojit Sircar and Amitabh Bachchan during the shoot of their film Pink. (Image: Instagram/Shoojit Sircar)
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has collaborated with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in several films and commercials, says the actor makes the atmosphere so relaxed and friendly that it hardly feels like work.

"Shooting with him is more like having a fulfilling conversation with a friend, as we talk about movies, sports, books and all that's happening around the world. It never felt like work with him, although when he delivers a shot, it is always pitch perfect," Sircar said in a statement. 

After working together in hit films like Pink and Piku, the actor-filmmaker duo has now joined forces for an advertisement in which Amitabh is playing a Sikh army man.



On Big B's role in the commercial and how he used to get emotional while playing the character, Shoojit added: "Mr. Bachchan told me that every time he gets to play a Sikh character, he remembers his mother, Teji Bachchan. His mother was Sikh and representative of the robust Punjabi culture. 

"He feels that both his mother and his grand father would have been very proud to see him play a Sikh army man."

