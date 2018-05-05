GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shoojit Sircar's Creative Instincts Phenomenal, Says Big B

IANS

Updated:May 5, 2018, 10:02 AM IST
File photo of Amitabh Bachchan (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with director Shoojit Sircar in various feature and ad films, is all praise for his creativity.

Their latest collaboration is for a new Tata Sky's '#HarSceneKaMazaaLo' campaign, which features Amitabh playing a critic in a nine-series ad film.

"It was quite an experience to enact so many famous movie characters with the Bengali twang. I am glad to see that everything fell into place so beautifully. It is always a pleasure to work with Shoojit Sircar, his creative instincts are phenomenal," the veteran actor said in a statement.

The ethos of the campaign lies in how binge watchers firmly believe that they are critics in their own way. Amitabh is seen demonstrating the same by critiquing stars of the movies that he is enjoying.

