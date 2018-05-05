English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shoojit Sircar's Creative Instincts Phenomenal, Says Big B
The ethos of the campaign lies in how binge watchers firmly believe that they are critics in their own way. Amitabh is seen demonstrating the same by critiquing stars of the movies that he is enjoying.
File photo of Amitabh Bachchan (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with director Shoojit Sircar in various feature and ad films, is all praise for his creativity.
Their latest collaboration is for a new Tata Sky's '#HarSceneKaMazaaLo' campaign, which features Amitabh playing a critic in a nine-series ad film.
"It was quite an experience to enact so many famous movie characters with the Bengali twang. I am glad to see that everything fell into place so beautifully. It is always a pleasure to work with Shoojit Sircar, his creative instincts are phenomenal," the veteran actor said in a statement.
The ethos of the campaign lies in how binge watchers firmly believe that they are critics in their own way. Amitabh is seen demonstrating the same by critiquing stars of the movies that he is enjoying.
Also Watch
Their latest collaboration is for a new Tata Sky's '#HarSceneKaMazaaLo' campaign, which features Amitabh playing a critic in a nine-series ad film.
"It was quite an experience to enact so many famous movie characters with the Bengali twang. I am glad to see that everything fell into place so beautifully. It is always a pleasure to work with Shoojit Sircar, his creative instincts are phenomenal," the veteran actor said in a statement.
The ethos of the campaign lies in how binge watchers firmly believe that they are critics in their own way. Amitabh is seen demonstrating the same by critiquing stars of the movies that he is enjoying.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Neeraj Shatters Own National Record, Finishes 4th in Doha Diamond League
- India Clubbed With UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Asian Cup
- Kuch Aur Karna Ho Toh Bolo, Amitabh Bachchan Requests 'Twitterji' To Increase Followers
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Emma Watson's Fist of Approval for Kathua Rape Victim's Lawyer Deepika Rajawat