Shoot Begins for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Film, Makers Share Behind-the-scenes Video

The shooting for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's upcoming film, tentatively called PSPK 30, has begun. On the occasion of Republic Day, production house Sithara Entertainments has unveiled a behind-the-scenes video from the sets.

The project went on floor on January 25. The making video and its background score composed by Thaman S have added to the hype already created by fans of the Power Star. The yet-untitled project is being directed by Saagar K Chandra.

The video of first day from the shooting spot shows Pawan Kalyan entering the sets and having a discussion before action begins. He is seen entering a lodge on a Royal Enfield bike. Trivikram Srinivas and China Babu can also be seen in the video.

The Telugu film is a remake of the Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Pawan Kalyan is playing Biju Menon's role, while Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the character essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the original. The film reportedly stars Sai Pallavi and Aishwarya Rajesh opposite Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, respectively.

Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink, bring produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.