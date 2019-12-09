Shoot for Mithali Raj Biopic will Start in Mid 2020, Says Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu, who will be next seen in Mithali Raj's biopic Shabaash Mitthu, revealed that the film will go on floors mid-2020. She will also be seen in Rashmi Rocket in 2020.
Image: Taapsee Pannu, Mithali Raj/Instagram
Taapsee Pannu is gearing up to play former captain of the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, in the biopic Shabaash Mithu. The actress informs shooting for the film will start in the middle of 2020.
"It is going to be difficult, I know. I watch cricket a lot but I never played the game. So, it is going to be challenging for me. Mithali (Raj) has already told me that 'I'd like to see how you play the cover drive!' So, I dream of cover drives now," Taapsee laughed.
"I will start preparing for the film at the start of next year because we are going to start shooting of the film from middle of 2020," added the actress.
On December 3, Taapsee took to Instagram to wish Mithali Raj on her birthday with a series of pictures and a heartwarming message, along with which she made the formal announcement of the film.
Taapsee Pannu has lately been a part of several successful films such as Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh, and she has been vocal in her demand that male and female actors should get equal pay.
Has her recent streak of success ensured a hike in her fee? "Yeah… With every successful film, producers are ready to give more," she replied.
There are media reports that Taapsee Pannu might be seen essaying a double role in the upcoming Sia Jia, produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Talking about the film, Taapsee said: "Let me first sign the film, and I will talk about it then. Otherwise, I feel scared to talk about it."
Shabaash Mithu is backed by Viacom18 Studios and directed by Raees helmer Rahul Dholakia.
