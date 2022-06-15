Shooting For Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 To Begin In July, Summer 2023 Release On Cards

In December last year, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna smashed box office records with Pushpa: The Rise as the film became no less than a phenomenon. Its songs, dialogues and Allu Arjun’s swag ruled not just the cinema halls but the outside world as well.

The Sukumar directorial elbowed out some Bollywood biggies in northern parts of the country as well. The sequel to the film, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, is high in anticipation and audiences are eager to know updates. And so, we have an update for you.

According to sources, director Sukumar has completed the script for the sequel to Pushpa. The producers have also decided on the budget of the film and the shooting of the second part of the film is expected to start by the end of July.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the huge success of Pushpa: The Rise around the world has led to several changes in the script. Therefore, director Sukumar was busy rewriting the script of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Hence, the delay in shooting. Now, it is being said that the work on the script has been completed.

“While the work on Pushpa 2 has already kickstarted in terms of location scouting and script, Allu Arjun is set to commence work from June end or in July. Before he jumps to start shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa 2, AA will take a short trip with his family,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source added that more emphasis was being given to the dialogues as the dialogues in the first instalment had become so popular. Srikanth Vissa, who penned the dialogues for blockbuster Pushpa is working on the second part as well.

The film, based on the smuggling of red sandalwood, aims to create an even larger audience and is being planned for release in the summer of next year. More details about the cast and crew in this second part will be released in the coming days.

