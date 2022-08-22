Shooting For Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule Begins With Puja Ceremony; Check Pics

Your wait is over. The shooting for the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has begun with a puja ceremony. Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead, and director Sukumar have shared the pictures on their Instagram stories. The pictures are now viral on the web. These pictures exhilarated the fans and audience to buckle up their seat for Pushpa: The Rule.

The year-long anticipation for Pushpa: The Rule has come to an end. Sources say that the script and shooting locations have been finalised. In the viral pictures, the director, producers, and lead actors are posing. Images of different gods have been placed on a flowery table. Above the frames of deity, Pushpa 2 The Rule is written. Allu Arjun is in America so he could not make it to the ceremony.

Earlier, Production house Mythri Movie Makers shared the news about the ceremony. Pushpa, The Rise, which was released in 2021, was a massive hit and entered Rs. 100 crore club. The movie’s chartbuster Oo Antava starring Samantha and Allu Arjun is among the hits of the audience.

Meanwhile, director Sukumar is tightlipped about the storyline of Pushpa 2 and its cast. They have even decided on the budget of Pushpa which might cross the Pushpa part one. Part one had a budget of approximately Rs.200 crore. As reported by India Today, the production cost alone of Pushpa: The Rule might be Rs. 200 crore. The budget can go up to Rs. 400 crore.

Srikanth Vissa penned the dialogue for Pushpa 2. Earlier, the core team of Pushpa The Rule rejected the idea of a non-theatrical release. Sources close to the project revealed a bid of Rs.100 crore by a digital streamer for the sequel. Media reports are indicating that Allu Arjun has declined the deal.

Allu Arjun wants a grand theatrical release of the sequel. Source also confirmed that famous digital streamers like Amazon Prime, and Disney Hotstar are also willing to grab the digital rights of Pushpa 2.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here