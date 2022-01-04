Shooting For Karthi-Starrer Sardar To Resume From January 6

Karthi-starrer Sardar was announced in November 2020, but the film could not be released in 2021. The shooting had to be halted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest reports, however, suggest that the makers are keen on resuming the shoot soon this year.

Interestingly, the first ceremony or muhurat for the PS Mithran directorial was held on February 14, 2020. It, then, took the team over a year to start shooting for the film. The cast and crew started working on the movie on April 26, 2021. However, the shooting had to be halted just two days later as the second wave of Covid-19 swept through the country. The sets went to waste, costing the producers crores.

Karthi worked in the newly-released movie Ponniyin Selvan long after Sardar was announced. Although reports say that the first part of the movie has already been shot for, but it is yet to be completed. In the meantime, Karthi went on to star in a film produced by his brother Surya. Now, that Viruman has been completed, Sardar is set to resume its shoot from January 6. The film is being shot in Chennai.

According to reports, Sardar is a spy thriller wherein Karthi is playing a double role. There are many twists and turns in the movie. Rashi Kanna and Rajisha Vijayan play the roles of the female leads. The cast also includes Munish Kant, Simran, Chunky Pandey, Prince and Murali Sharma.

The film is being helmed by BS Mitran, who has directed films such as Irumbu Thirai and Hero. Sardar is being produced by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures. George C Williams is the cinematographer, while Rubens is tasked with editing. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this movie so that they can watch their favourite star in action once again.

