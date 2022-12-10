Shooting for Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 to Resume in Dubai From December 16

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular and bankable actors in Tollywood. He manages to charm everyone with his acting and personality. There is no doubt the actor is loved by his fans both on and off the screen. Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited film SSMB28 is finally getting back on track. The project could not go on the floors due to various reasons. Now, a few reports claim that the cast and crew have jetted off to Dubai to complete the remaining schedule of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial. The shooting schedule will begin from December 16.

Actress Pooja Hegde is also going to join the crew on the sets of SSMB28 soon, the reports added.

Recently, a source close to Mahesh Babu revealed that the actor is gearing up to resume the shooting of his upcoming film. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor has been working out rigorously and following a strict diet to get back in shape. The actor was clicked at a gym in Dubai in an olive green tee shirt and black shorts.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, director Trivikram, music composer S Thaman and assistant writer Meher Ramesh were snapped at celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker’s residence. They can also be seen having a gala time while enjoying a home-cooked meal at the photographer’s residence in Mumbai.

Talking about SSMB28, the second leg of the film’s shoot was supposed to resume in October. However, it was initially delayed because of the death of Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi. After his mother’s demise, the Pokiri actor reportedly travelled to Europe for a medical consultation. The high-octane entertainer was then again paused after his father and veteran actor Krishna died, last month.

It is also said that the makers are planning to have an Independence Day release, next year, for SSMB28. However, there is no official announcement made by the makers yet.

