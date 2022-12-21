Shooting For Malayalam Actor Sreenivasan's Kurukkan Wrapped, Check Pics

Veteran Malayalam actor, scriptwriter and filmmaker Sreenivasan was suffering from health issues for some time and had to take a brief break. He had to be hospitalised this year after suffering a cardiac arrest. But now, he has recovered and will be seen essaying a pivotal role in debutant Jayalal Divakaran’s film Kurukkan. The shooting for the film has been wrapped and the makers are expected to unveil the release date soon. Some of the pictures from the shooting location, where the entire film unit is posing happily, have surfaced on social media.

Kurukkan went on floors on November 6 in Kochi. His followers were delighted to see their favourite actor fully recovered now. Sreenivasan’s son Vineeth Sreenivasan, along with Shine Tom Chacko will also be seen portraying lead roles in Kurukkan. Apart from these actors, Kurukkan comprises an ensemble cast consisting of Sudheer Karamana, Srikanth Murali, Joji John, Aswath Lal, Malavika Menon and Gowri Nanda.

Manoj Ramasingh, who is famous for his work in films like Minnaminungu and Money Back Policy, is on board as the scriptwriter. Jibu Jacob is associated with Kurukkan as a cinematographer, while Unni Elayaraja composed the music. Manu Manjith has crafted the lyrics.

As of now, fans have no clue about Sreenivasan’s character in Kurukkan. Makers have also kept the film’s storyline under wraps, which has escalated the anticipation around this film. Sreenivasan had last essayed on Zayidh’s role in the award winning film Pyali, directed by Babitha Mathew and Rinn. Pyali was applauded by critics and audiences alike for its storyline, which revolved around two siblings from Kashmir trying to make a living in Kochi.

