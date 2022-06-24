Shooting For Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Season 4 Underway; Know The Contestants

The shooting for the fourth season of Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai began two days ago, showcasing another fun-filled ride of prominent celebrity couples taking part in exciting games. These couples are aiming for the title of Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai. According to the latest reports, the first list of contestants taking part in season 4 of Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai has been revealed. Apart from these couples, there are also reports that co-stars turned real-life couple Sidhu Sid and Shreya Anchan will also participate in this show.

Actress Rekha Krishnappa and her husband Vasanth Kumar are taking part in the show. Actors Divya Krishnan and Minor Yogi Madurai will also participate in the game show. Divya and Madurai’s funny reels are quite famous on Instagram.

Actor Praveen Devasagayam and his wife Aishwarya will mark their presence on this show. For those who don’t know Praveen has acted in the serial Bharathi Kannamma. Aishwarya has also performed a pivotal role in the first season of Raja Rani.

Actress Farina and Rahman are also couples taking part this season. Some people raised a question about their participation and wrote that Farina and Rahman have already participated in the first season.

The remaining list of contestants will also be out soon. Fans are excited about the prospect of Sidhu and Shreya taking part this year. Apart from this couple, there are also some names which fans would love to see in Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai season 4. Fans would love to see couples Shrutika and her husband Arjun, singer Ajay Krishna and wife Jessy, Nakshathra Nagesh and Raghav. The list of other contestants who are participating in this show will be known officially.

KPY Sharath and their wife Keerthi were the winners of the third season. Yogesh and Nandhini were first runner-ups. The second runner-up position was shared by two couples — Jack and Roshini and Vinoth and Iswarya.

