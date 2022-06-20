‘Shooting For Pudhupettai 2 Will Start Soon,’ Says Actor-Director Selvaragavan

The shooting for the sequel to the 2006 blockbuster Pudhupettai will begin soon, director Selvaragavan has finally announced. Pedhupattai was a big turning point in the life of Dhanush, the lead actor in the cult classic. Fans of Dhanush have also been eagerly waiting for the sequel to the movie.

For his recently released film, Saani Kaayidham, Selvaraghavan received rave reviews. The movie was released on May 6 on Amazon Prime Video. The Arun Matheswaran directorial was received well by the audience and actress Keerthy Suresh was also praised for her role as a police constable who fights against the caste-based crime. The filmmaker also acted in Beast featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Writer-director-actor Selvaraghavan has helmed some of the most popular films in Kollywood including Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna, 7G Rainbow Colony, and Aayirathil Oruvan, amongst others.

Selvaraghavan made his debut in the entertainment world with the 2002 film Thulluvadho Ilamai, which featured Dhanush in the lead role. The director is known for making romantic dramas and has also shot fantasy and science fiction films like Aayirathi Oruvan and Irandam Ulagam. He has previously bagged the Edison award back in 2010.

Selvaraghavanmade excels at giving a different dimension to the concept of love, romance, relationships, and beyond. After the success of Thulluvadho Ilamai, the director went on to make a series of romantic films.

In 2003, he helmed Kadhal Kondein starring Dhanush once again. The film revolves around a youth, who becomes a psychopath and desperately tries to woo his newfound love. His efforts create a nail-biting cliff-hanger.

