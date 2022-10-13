Shooting For Shivarajkumar-Starrer Ghost Starts In Bangalore

The first phase of shooting for Ghost, starring Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, will reportedly be finished in about 24 days. Shivarajkumar’s wife Geeta clapped for the first scene of the film, which is reportedly being shot at Minerva Hills, Bangalore.

Popular Kannada director M G Srinivas is directing the movie and he has clarified one thing beforehand. Unlike the name, the movie will not feature any ghosts. Rather than expecting a horror film, fans are to expect an action entertainer that will be different from the movies they have seen so far.

The art director of the film is Mohan B. Kere and he has set up and designed a huge Rs 3-crore set to shoot the film. The set is in the form of a jail and most of the movie’s scenes will be shot at the set. The lavish jail set will feature important action sequences and the movie will be the fifth directorial film for Srini. The other portions of the movie will be shot in Mysuru.

Recent reports have also revealed that Malayalam actor Jayaram will make his debut in the Kannada film industry with Ghost. Director Srinivas was immensely happy to cast Jayaram opposite Shivarajkumar and said that the movie will be in a “good vs good” dynamic. Rather than there being a protagonist and an antagonist, the film will feature two protagonists but with different ideologies. This will be the reason for them to lock horns. Shivarajkumar is also delighted to work alongside Jayaram in the film

Reports suggest that the movie will have five action sequences. The music of the film will be composed by Arjun Janya and Mahendra Simha has been roped in as the cinematographer of the movie. Ghost is expected to be a blockbuster in the Kannadiga community.

