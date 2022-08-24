Shooting For Siruthai Siva Directorial Suriya42 Commences, Actor Shares Picture

Shooting for Suriya 42, the actor’s much-anticipated film commenced on Tuesday. On Twitter, the Jai Bhim star wrote, “Shoot begins..! Need all your blessings..!! He posed for a photograph with filmmaker Siruthai Siva and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. The tweet has been retweeted more than 5,000 times.

One user shared a poster of this film designed by him. Suriya looked every bit charismatic on the poster.

Besides this poster, another fan also shared the Jai Bhim actor’s new look. Suriya is wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He looks handsome with a French beard.

Apart from the new look and fan-made poster what caught our eyes was this comment. This user wrote that the first look of Suriya 42 will be released on the occasion of Dussehra.

First Look Get ready for Dussehra 💥🔥 — A K (@AKTarock) August 24, 2022

In addition to these, a lot of interesting details are out regarding Suriya 42. There were reports that Disha Patani was also going to be a part of this film. However, there’s been no official announcement on the same.

There were reports that Devi Sri Prasad would be part of Suriya 42 and they turned out to be true. This film will be the fifth collaboration between Suriya and Devi Sri Prasad. There are also reports that Suriya 42’s team will move to Goa after completing the shooting in Chennai. Other details related to the plot are not revealed yet. Reportedly, the announcement of this film was made 2 years back. However, it got stuck due to Coronavirus and other issues. Reports indicate that Suriya 42 will be a pan-India release.

Top Showsha Video

Besides these details, there is other more exciting news for Suriya fans. Reports suggest that a motion poster of Suriya 42 will be unveiled along with puja stills next week.

Suriya was last seen in a cameo in film Vikram which was a hit among the audience.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here