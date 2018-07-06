GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shooting for The Accidental Prime Minister Wraps Up

Anupam Kher's tweet marks the conclusion of shooting for the upcoming 2018 Indian biographical political drama film directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.

IANS

Updated:July 6, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
Shooting for The Accidental Prime Minister Wraps Up
Twitter: Anupam Kher and Divya Seth Shah
New Delhi: The shooting for the upcoming biographical political drama The Accidental Prime Minister has concluded, says veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film.

Anupam, 63, on Thursday tweeted that shooting here was a learning experience for him.

"The Delhi schedule of our film The Accidental Prime Minister comes to an end. It was great to shoot in a city where I learnt so much about acting (National School Of Drama). It has been a learning experience to work with some superb actors from this city. Thank you Delhi," Anupam wrote.




The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.

The script of The Accidental Prime Minister, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21

