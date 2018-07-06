English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shooting for The Accidental Prime Minister Wraps Up
Anupam Kher's tweet marks the conclusion of shooting for the upcoming 2018 Indian biographical political drama film directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.
Twitter: Anupam Kher and Divya Seth Shah
New Delhi: The shooting for the upcoming biographical political drama The Accidental Prime Minister has concluded, says veteran actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film.
Anupam, 63, on Thursday tweeted that shooting here was a learning experience for him.
"The Delhi schedule of our film The Accidental Prime Minister comes to an end. It was great to shoot in a city where I learnt so much about acting (National School Of Drama). It has been a learning experience to work with some superb actors from this city. Thank you Delhi," Anupam wrote.
The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.
It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.
The script of The Accidental Prime Minister, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21
Also Watch
Anupam, 63, on Thursday tweeted that shooting here was a learning experience for him.
"The Delhi schedule of our film The Accidental Prime Minister comes to an end. It was great to shoot in a city where I learnt so much about acting (National School Of Drama). It has been a learning experience to work with some superb actors from this city. Thank you Delhi," Anupam wrote.
The Delhi schedule of our film #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister comes to an end. It was great to shoot in a city where I learnt so much about acting. (#NationalSchoolOfDrama). It has been a learning experience to work with some superb actors from this city. Thank You DELHI.🙏🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/vgG6KtgsUc— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 5, 2018
The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.
It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.
The script of The Accidental Prime Minister, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari. It is slated to release on December 21
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Friday 06 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter