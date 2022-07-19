Shooting For Vijay Babu’s Next Malayalam Film Begins In Kannur

Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu is now busy with his next film. Newcomer Adithyan Chandrsekhar is directing the film bankrolled by Vijay Babu’s own production banner, Friday Film House. This will be the 19th project of Vijay Babu.

The movie is expected to be a comic drama. Vijay is known for giving opportunity to newcomers as most of his films have been helmed by budding filmmakers. The upcoming film’s director, Adithyan, gained attention through YouTube channel Karikku. He directed the web series Rock Paper Scissors. Apart from the web series, Adithyan acted in the super hit film Hridayam.

In this film, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Basil Joseph will play the protagonists. The film also features Saiju Kurup, Rajesh Sharma, Abhiram Radhakrishnan and Niranjana Anoop in pivotal roles. Tanvi Ram is playing the female lead in the movie. The shooting of the movie has started in Payyannur of Kannur district in Kerala. For cinematography, Jithin Stansilaus has been roped in. Manu Manjith has written the lyrics.

According to reports, the plot of Babu’s new venture is set in North Malabar. It revolves around people in a village. Hence the shooting has been started in a remote village of Kannur district.

The previous venture of Vijay Babu was directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. Friday Film House has also completed the work of Ratheesh Ambat’s directorial Theerpu. It’s a socio-political thriller featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saiju Kurup and Hannah Reji Koshy among others. It is expected to be released on OTT platforms.

Vijay Babu was last seen in Keedam directed by Rajisha Vijayan. His recent Malayalam movie was appreciated because of its storyline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.