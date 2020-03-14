Shooting of Brahmastra and Jersey Suspended Amid COVID-19 Scare

The spread of Coronavirus has led to cancellation of hundreds of events around the world. Bollywood filmmakers have also decided to put a pause to the shooting of some films.

Earlier, there were reports about Salman Khan-starrer Radhe deferring its Hyderabad shooting schedule. Now, the shooting of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Brahmastra and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey has also been postponed.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial's shooting was deferred to April due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, reported Mumbai Mirror. The news report added that Ranbir and Ayan didn't want to put their team members at any risk and collectively decided to accord "safety and well-being" of their team a top priority.

Brahmastra's shooting was in the final leg. The movie has already seen quite a delay in its initial release. Earlier, it was expected to be released on December 2019, which has now been shifted to December 2020. This will be the first part of Ayan's upcoming trilogy.

Meanwhile, actor Shahid Kapoor has announced on Twitter that team Jersey has decided to suspend the shooting of the movie forthwith to curb the spread of the virus.

In his Twitter post, Shahid wrote, "At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe."

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

Jersey is the Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name and depicts the story of a talented but failed cricketer. The man decides to return to the field in his late thirties after being driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team. The movie is slated to be released on August 28.