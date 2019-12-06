Shooting of Emraan Hashmi's Chehre Stalled in Delhi After Fans Refuse to Leave Premises

The shooting of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Chehre was stalled in the national capital a few days ago. According to a source, the shoot was stopped after a few fans entered the shooting premises in Chattarpur and refused to leave from the location.

Due to ruckus on the set, the shoot had to be stalled and Emraan had to leave the premises. Police was called to stabilize the situation. Talking about the same, Emraan said, "We were shooting for an intense scene and there were people who suddenly gathered from the nearby area.

"I was overwhelmed to see them but it was a scary situation as the shoot had to be stalled because-the crowd was a bit of out of control. The crew had to call the police and I was asked to leave the set to avoid any unwanted situation."

After procuring tightened security, the cast and crew resumed shooting in Delhi.

Directed by Rumi Jaffery, Chehre also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Samir Soni, and Krystle D'Souza. This will mark the Bollywood debut of actress Krystle D'Souza. She replaced actress Kriti Kharbanda, who was supposed to essay the role. There were several rumors that Kharbanda was asked to leave the film after several creative differences with the producers of the film. However, the actress later confirmed that there were issues with her dates.

"Unfortunately, I have left the film. We have mutually decided that I will no longer be a part of that film. The shooting of Chehre was supposed to begin in August-September but then it got pushed to October-November. I already had commitments with Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti so unfortunately, there was nothing that I could do to change my dates," Kriti said during a special press screening of her last film Pagalpanti.

Chehre is slated to release in April 2020.

