Shooting of Nine TV Shows that Were Set to Resume Cancelled Due to Lack of Clarity on Issues

Shooting of as many as nine shows, including Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qurbaan Hua, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi, were to resume today. But due to lack of clarity on issues like sanitisation, safety, payment schedule, insurance and shift timings, they have been called off.

The CINTAA (Cine and Television Artistes Association) and FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) had an online meeting on Monday and issued a statement about the cancellation, reported Mumbai Mirror. Shoots came to a halt on March 19 and the TV fraternity was hopeful about getting back to work after the government-issued Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) three weeks ago.

Several actors received 'Declaration Forms' from their producers. However, CINTAA issued a notification to its members, not to sign up. Amit Behl, senior joint secretary and chairperson, CINTAA, said, "If I'm not going to shoot until these concerns are addressed, how can I expect my association members to resume work?"

Amir Jaffar, producer of Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua, said that as of now, TV shoots are scheduled to resume from June 25, subject to all state-mandated SOPs being adhered to including insurance cover for the cast and crew.