Shooting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Song O O Jaane Jaana Postponed. Here's Why

Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle is set to make her Bollywood debut in Remo D’souza and Bhushan Kumar's production called Time To Dance. Salman Khan and Katrina are supposed to be recreating the actor's hit song O O Jaane Jaana for the film.However, the shoot had to be postponed because Katrina has hurt her foot. According to a report in DNA, the shoot has been postponed by about three weeks. Once her ankle heals, she will begin rehearsals and perform.Isabelle’s debut film Time to Dance will star Sooraj Pancholi as the male lead and will be directed by debutant Stanley D’Costa.According to another report in DNA, major portions of the film have already been shot in London and it will be exclusively a dance film. The remake of the song O O Jaane Jaana, from Salman's film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, will feature as a promotional one and which be richly mounted.Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina have been busy shooting for Bharat. The film, which will see Salman appear in six different looks, has already finished its shoot schedules in Malta, Abu Dhabi, Delhi and Punjab. Katrina shared an ‘on the set’ picture from Mumbai and looked refreshing in a simple sari-clad look.Busy as she remains shooting for Bharat, Katrina nonetheless took time out to watch Gully Boy and praise the work of director Zoya Akhtar, actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.