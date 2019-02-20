English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shooting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Song O O Jaane Jaana Postponed. Here's Why
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are recreating the hit song O O Jaane Jaana for her sister Isabelle's debut film Time to Dance.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are recreating the hit song O O Jaane Jaana for her sister Isabelle's debut film Time to Dance.
Loading...
Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle is set to make her Bollywood debut in Remo D’souza and Bhushan Kumar's production called Time To Dance. Salman Khan and Katrina are supposed to be recreating the actor's hit song O O Jaane Jaana for the film.
However, the shoot had to be postponed because Katrina has hurt her foot. According to a report in DNA, the shoot has been postponed by about three weeks. Once her ankle heals, she will begin rehearsals and perform.
Isabelle’s debut film Time to Dance will star Sooraj Pancholi as the male lead and will be directed by debutant Stanley D’Costa.
According to another report in DNA, major portions of the film have already been shot in London and it will be exclusively a dance film. The remake of the song O O Jaane Jaana, from Salman's film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, will feature as a promotional one and which be richly mounted.
Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina have been busy shooting for Bharat. The film, which will see Salman appear in six different looks, has already finished its shoot schedules in Malta, Abu Dhabi, Delhi and Punjab. Katrina shared an ‘on the set’ picture from Mumbai and looked refreshing in a simple sari-clad look.
Busy as she remains shooting for Bharat, Katrina nonetheless took time out to watch Gully Boy and praise the work of director Zoya Akhtar, actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Follow @News18Movies for more
However, the shoot had to be postponed because Katrina has hurt her foot. According to a report in DNA, the shoot has been postponed by about three weeks. Once her ankle heals, she will begin rehearsals and perform.
Isabelle’s debut film Time to Dance will star Sooraj Pancholi as the male lead and will be directed by debutant Stanley D’Costa.
According to another report in DNA, major portions of the film have already been shot in London and it will be exclusively a dance film. The remake of the song O O Jaane Jaana, from Salman's film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, will feature as a promotional one and which be richly mounted.
Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina have been busy shooting for Bharat. The film, which will see Salman appear in six different looks, has already finished its shoot schedules in Malta, Abu Dhabi, Delhi and Punjab. Katrina shared an ‘on the set’ picture from Mumbai and looked refreshing in a simple sari-clad look.
Busy as she remains shooting for Bharat, Katrina nonetheless took time out to watch Gully Boy and praise the work of director Zoya Akhtar, actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Period. End of Sentence: Hope the Oscar Nomination Leads to More Awareness and Donations, Says Guneet Monga
- 'I Condemn Pulwama Attack': Pakistani Women Say #NoToWar By Launching #AntiHateChallenge
- Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
- Instagram Bans Suicidal or Self-Harm Related Content After Outrage Following Death of 14-year-old UK Girl
- PM Narendra Modi Pushes Green Mobility in India: Electric Train, Buses and EV Policy for Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results